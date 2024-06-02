Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the April 30th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Defense Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DFMTF remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. Defense Metals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.21.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

