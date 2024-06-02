Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Short Interest Update

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 892,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QQQY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

QQQY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.15. 619,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,033. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $20.18.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8587 per share. This represents a $10.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 68.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

