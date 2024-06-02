Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Short Interest Update

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 892,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QQQY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
QQQY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.15. 619,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,033. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $20.18.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Dividend Announcement
About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF
The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.