Degen Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.71 Million (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Degen token can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Degen has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Degen has a total market cap of $277.35 million and $28.71 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.02196226 USD and is down -5.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $31,367,465.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

