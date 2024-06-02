DEI Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, DEI has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $118.17 million and $2.82 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00122821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008742 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

