Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.550-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.5 billion-$24.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.2 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.400-7.900 EPS.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $30.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.56. 67,192,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,783,010. The firm has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.05. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.