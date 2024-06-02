Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,780,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,482. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

