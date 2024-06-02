Dent Market Cap Achieves $137.73 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. Dent has a total market cap of $137.73 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dent has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized platform, created by DENT Wireless Ltd in Hong Kong, which facilitates the buying, selling, and donation of mobile data in a “Data Sharing Economy”. Founded in 2014 by Tero Katajainen, it aims to disrupt international roaming, provide transparent data pricing, and ensure users receive optimal data prices from suitable operators. The platform’s currency, the DENT Token, powers its blockchain-based trading system, allowing users to trade data packages on the Ethereum blockchain. This innovative approach positions DENT as a driving force in mobile data market evolution, promoting both competition and transparency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

