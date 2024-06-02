Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $90.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.59.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 3.7 %

FTAI opened at $84.32 on Thursday. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.90.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 33,712 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 50,834 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $4,186,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth about $957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.