Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

DGII has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Digi International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Digi International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $886.10 million, a PE ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. Digi International has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Digi International by 44.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 676,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after buying an additional 208,204 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Digi International by 76.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

