Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

