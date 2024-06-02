Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Keb Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Keb Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,989 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 19.8% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $53,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,170,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 37,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.