Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Position Lessened by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

