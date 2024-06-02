Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Keb Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Keb Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

DFAS stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 219,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,179. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.