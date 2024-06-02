Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Insider Purchases £6,237.60 in Stock

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) insider Martin Keith Thomas acquired 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,104 ($14.10) per share, with a total value of £6,237.60 ($7,966.28).

Diversified Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

LON:DEC opened at GBX 1,175 ($15.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.48. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 822.50 ($10.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,930 ($24.65). The stock has a market cap of £558.01 million, a P/E ratio of 93.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,070.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 947.71.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 741.63%.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.