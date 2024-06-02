DLD Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,000 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 140,560.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 299,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. 101,093,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,017,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

