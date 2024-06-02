DLD Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 2,200 National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of National Western Life Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,931,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NWLI traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $490.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,249. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $489.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.65. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $367.51 and a 1-year high of $493.00. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.71.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $197.57 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.22%.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

