Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Docebo from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Docebo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
View Our Latest Research Report on DCBO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo
Docebo Price Performance
Shares of Docebo stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.31. Docebo has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 156.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Docebo had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Docebo Company Profile
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Docebo
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.