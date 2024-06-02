Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Docebo from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Docebo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Docebo in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.31. Docebo has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 156.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Docebo had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

