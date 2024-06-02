Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,444 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of BBVA stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.1695 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 46.26%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.
