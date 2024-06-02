Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FALN. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 69,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,431,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,023,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $26.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

