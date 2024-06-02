Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:LOUP opened at $45.50 on Friday. Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $54.60 million, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.61.

About Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers.

