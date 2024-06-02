Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,536,400 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 1,282,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.5 days.
Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. 31,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,495. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.68.
Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter.
Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dundee Precious Metals
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.