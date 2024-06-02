Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,536,400 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 1,282,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.5 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. 31,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,495. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.