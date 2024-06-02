Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Down 8.3% in May

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 193,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dyadic International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.42.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 116.14% and a negative net margin of 347.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dyadic International will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyadic International

About Dyadic International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dyadic International stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dyadic International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DYAI Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.08% of Dyadic International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

