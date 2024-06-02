Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 265,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $179.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.03. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $186.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.71.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

