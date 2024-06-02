Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,419 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Houlihan Lokey worth $14,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $2,960,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 819.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,923,000 after acquiring an additional 192,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 427,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.35. 463,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,047. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.52. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.