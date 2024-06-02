Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 231 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $68,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.4 %

TTWO traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $160.36. 2,263,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,618. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day moving average is $153.71.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

