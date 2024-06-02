Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,264 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $14,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $581,503,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 42.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,603 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,910 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $201,582,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:CCI traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $102.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.36. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

