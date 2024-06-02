Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of FedEx worth $101,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $700,291,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $496,611,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after acquiring an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 33,890.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $166,972,000 after acquiring an additional 649,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.96. 1,747,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,591. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.74.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

