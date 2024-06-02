Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 417,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Evergy worth $21,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRG traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.66. 3,494,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,969. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

