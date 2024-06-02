Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,815 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Landstar System worth $54,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.03. 370,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,434. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. Susquehanna cut their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSTR

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.