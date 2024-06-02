Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,381 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $118,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,931,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 113.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,773,000 after acquiring an additional 368,954 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at about $58,974,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 756,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,813,000 after acquiring an additional 226,169 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1,206.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after acquiring an additional 147,855 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.18. 599,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,247. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.20%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.38.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

