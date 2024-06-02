Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,243,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $94,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Tobam increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBIN traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.06. 2,166,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.25. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

