Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,389 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,363 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Palo Alto Networks worth $154,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 133.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,947 shares of company stock valued at $80,644,647. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,402,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.17 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.