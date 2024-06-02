Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $15.90 Million Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $15,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,974,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 37.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,830,000 after buying an additional 179,004 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 455,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,261,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 377,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,058,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $58,696,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IBP. DA Davidson began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.30.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:IBP traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.84. 254,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.93. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.50 and a 12 month high of $263.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,893. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Stories

