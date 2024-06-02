Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $17 Million Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Insmed worth $17,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $45,029,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth $1,820,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $3,745,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 352.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $55.05. 7,193,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596,605. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

