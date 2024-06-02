Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $22.70 Million Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,514 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $22,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of ENSG traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.24. The company had a trading volume of 444,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.14 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.23 and its 200-day moving average is $117.06.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $530,918.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $530,918.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,813 shares of company stock worth $2,024,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

