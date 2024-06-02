Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $28.21 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of SPS Commerce worth $28,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPSC

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.09. The company had a trading volume of 169,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.78 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.63 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.26 and its 200-day moving average is $183.53.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.