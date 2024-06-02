Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 126,503 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,503 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Amgen worth $139,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 70.7% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.2% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 36.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,488,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,028. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.79. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Amgen



Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

