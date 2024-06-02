Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 306,905 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,905 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Mondelez International worth $123,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,977,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,939. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.