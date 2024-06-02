Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,530 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Onto Innovation worth $45,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 2.6 %

ONTO traded down $5.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.70. 718,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.12 and a beta of 1.40. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $238.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.54.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,370 shares of company stock worth $7,789,583 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

