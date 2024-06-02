Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 527,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,719 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of PPG Industries worth $78,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.41. 3,835,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

