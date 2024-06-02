Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,667 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,272,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,667 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.49% of Everi worth $14,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,440 shares in the company, valued at $397,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Everi news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 28,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $219,654.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,399.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,440 shares in the company, valued at $397,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,043 shares of company stock worth $1,073,022 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVRI stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,334,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,763. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $607.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

