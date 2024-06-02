Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,011 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 324,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $18,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.41. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Further Reading

