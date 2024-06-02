Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,547 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $73,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deepwater Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,866,000 after acquiring an additional 90,581 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

ALGN stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.21. 1,024,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.93. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Align Technology

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.