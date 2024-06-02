Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,609 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 997,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,609 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $132,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 420,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,093,000 after purchasing an additional 328,638 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 293,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 11,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.49. 14,977,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486,615. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

