Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 684 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Inter Parfums worth $24,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 0.5 %

Inter Parfums stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,510. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.71 and a 12 month high of $156.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

