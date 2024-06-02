Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Penumbra worth $88,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 357.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEN traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,733. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.93 and a 12-month high of $348.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 79.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.74 and its 200 day moving average is $232.10.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $130,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,476.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,870 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,829. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

