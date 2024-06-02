Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,832,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 281,913 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of Viper Energy worth $57,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,837,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,481,000 after buying an additional 80,321 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,827,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $24,448,000. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,397,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 70,815 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of VNOM stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,694. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.78. Viper Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VNOM

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.