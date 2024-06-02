eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $55.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.05.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $54.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

