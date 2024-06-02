Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Up 26.0% in May

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,970,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the April 30th total of 13,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ELAN

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William F. Doyle purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,101,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,433. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.