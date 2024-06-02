ELIS Price Down 37.3% Over Last 7 Days (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and $13,244.88 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00009506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011717 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,126.14 or 0.99947344 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012080 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.18 or 0.00113228 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004030 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02847829 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $41,584.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.